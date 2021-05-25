Tuesday court round-up — Car spin and fraud claims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Tuesday court round-up has landed.

Car spin claim

A 20-year-old man caused his car to spin 180 degrees while two people were on its roof.

Josh Carl, of Watt Terrace, Monifieth, allegedly drove a car dangerously while carrying two people on its roof, at the car park within Camperdown Leisure Park, Dundee, on December 29.

Prosecutors allege he drove at excessive speed, failed to keep the vehicle under control and caused it to spin 180 degrees.

Carl faces a separate allegation of driving without insurance.

After pleading not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, a trial was fixed for February.

£140,000 fraud claim

The former director of a defunct Dundee restaurant has continued to deny stealing thousands of pounds from her business and defrauding insurance and finance companies.

Dea McGill, 52, allegedly embezzled and fraudulently obtained almost £140,000 between December 2017 and October 2018.

The offences were allegedly committed while McGill was a director of TayOne Food Limited, the parent company of Brassica, located under the Caird Hall on Shore Terrace.

Prosecutors allege McGill forged a personal guarantee for a leasing agreement and made a false application for finance to pay for bespoke furniture.

It is alleged that McGill, of Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, embezzled £22,006.55 from Brassica between December 4 2017 and October 8 2018.

Between May 3 and July 11 2018, McGill allegedly uttered as genuine forged guarantee which led her to receive a leasing agreement worth £42,520.03.

It is alleged McGill fraudulently received £37,000 by pretending to Armada Asset Finance, Topsham, Devon, that Danijel Vrbas was engaged to supply bespoke furniture to TayOne Food Limited between February 1 2018 and May 4 2018.

McGill is accused of committing an identical offence against Aurora Leasing Limited, Whetstone, London, between February 1 2018 and June 11 2018 for £37,700.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, McGill, who was not present, had a further first diet fixed for July by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Insurance fraud alleged

A further hearing has been fixed for two brothers accused of torching a business before one of them tried to fraudulently obtain insurance money.

Haroon Bashir, 43, of Errol Road, Invergowrie, and 31-year-old Qamar Bashir, of Dundee’s Marchfield Road, are accused of setting fire to items in a storage area of the building occupied by Faztek Limited, Nobel Road, Dundee, on February 11 2018.

It is alleged the fire destroyed the items as well as the fabric of the building.

Prosecutors also allege that between February 11 and March 16 2018, Haroon Bashir formed a fraudulent scheme by instructing agents to submit insurance claims held on his behalf by Chohan Management Limited and Faztek Limited.

He allegedly induced Allianz Ltd to pay him money to obtain insurance payments by fraud.

Defence solicitors Ross Bennett and John Boyle tendered pleas of not guilty on behalf of their respective clients when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray scheduled a further first diet for July.

Police struggle

Claire Ann MacLean, of Fintry Crescent, Dundee, is to stand trial accused of attacking police officers after holding an unauthorised gathering.

She allegedly headbutted an officer at her home address on January 31.

MacLean,28, is accused of allowing a gathering of more than one household to take place and then shouting and swearing at and threatening police.

PC Fiona Hall was allegedly kicked on the body by MacLean before being headbutted.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a letter pleading not guilty to the charges was submitted on her behalf.

Trial was fixed for February.

Also…

Dean Small admitted causing the death of his friend Andrew King in a high speed crash in Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

The pair had just stolen cabling from an SSE depot in the city and were being pursued by police, who called off the chase when it became too dangerous.

A pair of car thieves were caught on camera committing their crimes. Robert Fleming and Alistair Montague ransacked the Kismat Motor Group on East Dock Street and Fleming also stole a Ford Ranger pick-up truck from a man’s driveway in Muirhead.

Dundee thieves Peter Whyte and Gary Gibson made off with an eclectic collection of items during break-ins in Dundee. Their haul included a sex toy, a ceremonial dagger and medals.

