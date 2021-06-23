Wednesday court round-up — Diverting boredom with rifles

It’s the essential Wednesday court round-up.

Gun boredom

A Fife man fired illegal air rifles near residential homes to entertain a bored youngster.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Simon McLeod had kept two of the weapons in his attic.

Neighbours in Lochore called the police after hearing gunshots in the early evening.

They saw McLeod returning to his home from a nearby field, carrying the weapon.

When officers visited his home they found two weapons, unsecured, in his kitchen.

Solicitor Elaine Buist said McLeod had been attempting to entertain a child who was staying with him, describing it as “a diversion for the youngster”.

McLeod, of Balbedie Avenue, Lochore, admitted possession the weapons without a licence at his home on April 28 2019.

The 43-year-old will be sentenced next month.

Desperate thief

A desperate thief who stole a nailgun from a rural Perthshire business has been ordered to get help for alcohol abuse.

Sean Stewart made off with the £120 device from Arnold White Joiners in Alyth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard CCTV was reviewed when staff realised the tool was missing.

Stewart was traced and the stolen item was recovered.

Stewart, 29, of Bank Street, Alyth, admitted stealing the nailgun some time between August 30 and September 2, 2019.

The court heard it was an “opportunistic” crime to help fund his alcohol addiction.

Sheriff Craig McSherry imposed an 18 month supervision order, with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Subway pills

Drug dealer John Jackson was caught in a police operation at the Subway takeaway by the side of the A9, south of Perth. Read the full details of the court case here.

Led worker around Sainsbury’s

Reports have been ordered for a man who threw a bin at a Sainsbury’s staff member before leading her around the shop.

Joel Justice seized Carissa Wylie’s wrist and led her across the shop floor of the store on Perth Road, Dundee, as she struggled to escape.

The 30-year-old is locked up ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences on the day he was due to stand trial.

Justice admitted culpably and recklessly throwing a bin in Miss Wylie’s direction.

He breached bail conditions by entering the shop.

Justice also pled guilty to making alarming and threatening remarks, refusing to leave and placing Miss Wylie and Dioni Gallacher in a state of fear or alarm.

Miss Wylie had her wrist repeatedly seized by Justice, who normally resides on Bellefield Avenue, before leading her around the shop while she struggled to escape.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until July for reports to be prepared.

Justice was remanded in custody meantime.

Testicle kick

Read how the victim of an Angus domestic abuser had to kick him in the crotch to escape a terrifying attack. Raymond Henderson had repeatedly choked his then-partner in a sustained attack.

Tesco threats

Darren Rachwal made chilling threats to police after he was detained in a Tesco in Dundee because he had picked flowers from a local garden. Read the story here.

