Friday court round-up — Church dash and private member

Revenge threat

A Fife woman threatened to post pictures of her ex-partner’s “private member” online in revenge for his boasting about his sex life with his new girlfriend.

Paula Dowie had been sent intimate pictures of the man while they were still in a relationship.

However, after the pair had split up they were engaged in an acrimonious exchange, which culminated in Dowie’s threat.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Dowie had deleted the images at an earlier date and the threats were empty ones.

The man had received a number of emails from Dowie on the date of the offence.

Dowie’s defence agent, said: “He described his sex life with his new partner in graphic and positive terms and offered to send video as proof and it’s in response to that she replies.”

Admonishing Dowie, Sheriff Alistair Brown said: “It was an ill-judged response and no matter what provoking behaviour you might have been subjected to, it was the wrong response.”

Paedo hunter denounces group

Former internet paedophile hunter Marcin Kuciak denounced the Wolf Pack Hunters group when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court over a disturbance in the town when the group confronted paedophile William Rennie. Read the details here.

Take me to church

A motorist has been banned after driving dangerously through Perth as he rushed to a church service.

Iulian Maidianiuc swerved into the path of oncoming traffic as he sped through the city’s Glenearn Road, Priory Place, Glover Street and Glasgow Road on November 1.

The 24-year-old construction worker, of Morvenside, Edinburgh, failed to maintain a safe distance from another driver, didn’t comply with mini roundabouts and didn’t indicate.

He was also driving without insurance.

Maidianiuc said: “It was dark and it was raining.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done. It was my poor planning, and I regret this kind of driving.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney fined him £600 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Pub boss told to behave

Jeff Stewart has been given time to be of good behaviour after admitting domestic abuse charges. The story about Broughty Ferry’s Anchor bar boss is here.

Paedophile breach

A sex offender stung by a vigilante group after trying to meet children has admitted breaching stringent conduct requirements for the fourth time.

Matthew Sayers was spared a jail sentence in August 2020 for travelling to Dundee in the hope of meeting two children in January that year.

He had sent an explicit picture of himself to a vigilante posing as the youngsters.

Sayers was told to perform 170 hours of unpaid work and placed on an order restricting his internet access.

However, the 33-year-old was hauled back into court after breaching conduct requirements.

Sayers admitted possessing more than one mobile phone and not telling his supervising officer about the existence of a mobile phone.

Earlier this year, Sayers was given a chance to comply with the order after he admitted buying a smart TV without permission.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a fresh social work report was ordered on Sayers and he will return to court in August.

Needle threat

William Smith, 35, was remanded in custody after claims he tried to attack a Kirriemuir shop worker with an uncapped needle.

He allegedly turned violent after being accused of stealing alcohol from The Co-Op, Roods, on June 16.

Smith allegedly stole alcohol from the same shop the previous day.

On June 16, Smith allegedly assaulted Nicola Graham and Erin Cattanach by brandishing a bottle over his head and trying to strike them.

He is accused of assaulting Miss Cattanach by trying to strike her with an uncapped needle.

It is alleged Smith, of Stoneycroft Loan, Arbroath, culpably and recklessly possessed used and uncapped needles before struggling with members of the public, employees, kicking out at displays and trying to strike an employee with an uncapped needle.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

