Tuesday court round-up — Asda abuse and A92 punch

Still feeling robbed by the Czech Republic? Here’s some more crime in the Tuesday court round-up.

Car park crash

Pensioner Anne Milne has been banned from the road after she drove into a van in a busy Perth car park.

The 79-year-old drove into the side of the Ford Transit while trying to get out of St Catherine’s retail park in January, last year.

She said she became “frightened” when confronted by the van driver Michael Davis, and drove at his passenger Aneka Green, who was trying to block her path.

After a one-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, Milne was found guilty of dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Milne, of Dunsinane Drive, was disqualified for 12 months and fined £400.

Ms Green told the court she stood in front of Milne’s Fiat Panda because she wanted her to stop and exchange insurance details.

She said she had to step back when Milne drove towards her.

Milne said she had smiled at Ms Green in an effort to get her to move out of the way but denied driving directly at her.

Sheriff Alison Michie told Milne: “If your foot had moved off the clutch, there could have been much more serious consequences.”

The court heard the van was written off after the collision.

A92 punch

Grieg Woodward punched Gillian Woodward, his wife of 24 years, after the pair got into an argument on the A92.

The blow forced Mrs Woodward to pull over.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the incident was a number of instances of violence from Woodward towards his wife.

On another occasion the 44-year-old threw a dog cage at her when she confronted him after being told he had been seen having sex with another woman.

On Tuesday Woodward, from Edinburgh, admitted assaulting his wife at an address in Leven and on the A92 on three occasions between December 2016 and November 2019.

Offshore worker Woodward also admitted making threats towards Mrs Woodward via social media in January last year.

He further admitted assaulting a child by causing him to fall down some stairs after kneeing him in December 2019.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Asda abuse

A non-harassment order could be imposed on a Perth man who shouted and swore at his partner, and chased her out of the house.

Piotr Kurzawski, 42, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted abusive behaviour towards Agata Kurawski at their home in Colonsay Street on January 9.

He pled guilty to acting aggressively towards her at Asda, Dunkeld Road, on January 25.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentenced until July 14 for background reports.

Indecent messages

A 27-year-old man has denied trying to communicate indecently with children.

Alan Brown allegedly sent sexual videos to two people he thought were under the age of 16, between February and April.

He is accused of engaging in sexual conversations and trying to communicate indecently with a child between February 5 and April 20 on Tulloch Court, Dundee, where he lives.

Brown allegedly sent sexual videos to the same person during this period.

He allegedly tried to communicate indecently with a second child in a similar manner between April 20-24.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Brown pled not guilty, trial was fixed for January and Brown was released on bail.

Also…

Dundee care worker Michael Wilkinson has been jailed after admitting the sexual abuse of a young girl in his care. The 33-year-old had sex with his teenage victim on several occasions.

Fife thief Gary Murdoch raided a branch of Semi-Chem wearing a black bin liner over his head and chest, as a disguise. He set off the store’s “smoke screen” security system and fled with bottles of perfume.

David Wright appeared briefly at Dundee Sheriff Court on charges of attempting to rob women and jumping on cars in the car park of a city Asda store. He made no plea and was released on bail.

