A worker from a Perthshire chicken factory plagued by Covid outbreaks was caught ignoring isolation rules days after being told he had the virus.

Ilie Neogoe was caught driving while he was nearly four times over the limit after claiming he had become bored staying at home and self-isolating.

Neogoe worked at the 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus.

It was forced to shut down due to mass outbreaks of Covid.