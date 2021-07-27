Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Taste of Spain coming to Dundee as churros trailer plan for City Quay given green light

By Steven Rae
July 27 2021, 2.38pm Updated: July 27 2021, 2.42pm
The planned location for the Wee Churros Corner.

A hot food trailer selling churros in Dundee city centre has been approved by council planners.

An unused piece of land next to the Taza restaurant at City Quay will be the site of the outlet, which has been granted permission to trade for two years.

The Wee Churros Corner will primarily serve the fried dough snacks – which are popular in Europe, particularly Spain and Portugal, as well as Latin America.

Churros are usually topped with sugar or cinnamon and served with a chocolate dip.

churros trailer City Quay
The site location at City Quay.

Applicants Pablo Casado and Clara Campo say they both have Spanish heritage and experience of working in food trucks.

Their application to the council stated: “We would like to set up a family business, based in Dundee City Quay, setting up a food trailer to sell non-alcoholic drinks as well as introducing Spanish churros.

“We think could be a good idea to introduce and offer Spanish churros to Dundee.

“We would like to offer a service that is not being offered at that area, for Dundee citizens as well as tourists.”

City Quay venture could create jobs

The pair plan to sell soft drinks and gourmet coffees from the 2m by 4m trailer, and hope to install a seating area.

A local artist is currently working on the design to give the trailer “a special appearance”.

“We are hoping to be able to create some jobs for people with non-previous skills, training them to be churro chefs and to develop proper hospitality skills,” the application stated.

churros trailer City Quay
The planned location of the trailer at City Quay.

“We would like to reduce the waste as much as possible and the ingredients to be used will be very limited and basic.

“We are both nature lovers and we have plans to be as environmentally friendly as possible, using natural, Fairtrade products, recyclable products and trying to minimise the waste and supplies as much as possible to make our business green, simple and easy to manage.”

Hopes of trading seven days a week

Mr Casado and Ms Campo are aiming to operate “at least three to four days” a week to begin with, between 10am and 6pm, with a view to eventually being open seven days.

The application added: “We would also like to be able to operate on special occasions and extend our trading hours during special events, for example when big events are happening at Slessor Gardens.”

The venture has been given the green light by planners, with conditions including bins being installed at the site, restrictions on operating hours and noise restrictions.

