Sheku Bayoh: Inquiry into death in police custody to begin on Monday

A public inquiry into the death of Kirkcaldy man Sheku Bayoh will begin on Monday.

It will look at the circumstances of the 31-year-old’s death in police custody in 2015, and the subsequent investigation.

It will also examine whether the father-of-two’s race played any part in events.

Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained by six police officers responding to reports of a man brandishing a knife.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The family of Mr Bayoh have shown remarkable dignity and perseverance during their five-year wait for an inquiry into the death of Sheku.

“I hope that today’s announcement gives them comfort and reassurance that the circumstances surrounding his death will be examined in a public and transparent manner.”

Retired senior judge Lord Bracadale will lead the inquiry, which is expected to last several years.

Police Scotland’s chief constable Iain Livingstone said police would participate in an “open and transparent manner”.

At the heart of this inquiry is a young black man, Sheku Bayoh, whose two young boys will grow up without knowing their father.” Bayoh family lawyer Aamer Anwar.

The news follows a long-running campaign by the Bayoh family for an inquiry.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar hailed their’ “tenacious determination” and said the announcement gave the family hope.

“The family has suffered considerable anguish, anger and frustration about the lack of accountability after Sheku’s death and the failure of the Crown to hold the police to account,” he said.

“The last five years have been extremely damaging to Sheku’s family and public confidence in the investigation process and the prevention of the abuse of power and misconduct.

“At the heart of this inquiry is a young black man, Sheku Bayoh, whose two young boys will grow up without knowing their father.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for the family and the appointment of the two assessors, with highly respected judge Lord Bracadale as chair fills the family with hope.”

The formal start of the inquiry is a key milestone.” Justice secretary Humza Yousaf.

The justice secretary said he had been working closely with Lord Bracadale.

“The formal start of the inquiry is a key milestone and I am confident the assessors will ably assist the chair to consider issues relevant to the terms of reference,” he said.

The inquiry’s remit includes the circumstances leading up to the death of My Bayoh, the post-incident management process and subsequent investigation.

Mr Yousaf added: “The inquiry will also establish the extent to which Mr Bayoh’s actual or perceived race played a part in events, if any.”

Terrible tragedy

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone described Mr Bayoh’s death as a terrible tragedy.

“It has had a traumatic impact on his family and friends, as well as affecting many people within policing and the wider community of Kirkcaldy and Scotland,” he said.

“I am committed to supporting all those who have been affected by Sheku Bayoh’s death throughout this time.

“I met privately with the family of Sheku Bayoh in December 2019 and expressed to his mother and sister my sincere personal condolences, and those of the service.

“I also undertook that Police Scotland will participate fully in the Public Inquiry in an open and transparent manner.

“It is vital that the role and independence of the Public Inquiry is respected to ensure the application of the rule of law, due process, and justice being served.”

What will happen on Monday?

Lord Bracadale will make an opening statement on the inquiry’s website www.shekubayohinquiry.scot when it goes live at 9am on Monday.

Participants will not begin giving evidence until a later date, although where and when has yet to be established.

Lord Bracadale has the power to call expert witnesses.

Former Kent Police Chief Constable Michael Fuller and lawyer Raju Bhatt have been appointed as “assessors” to support him.

During his time in the Metropolitan Police, Mr Fuller helped set up the Racial and Violent Crime Task Force.

He drew up the force’s action plan to address institutional racism following the Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

Raju Bhatt, a lawyer specialising in working with families who have lost a loved one through a death in custody, has previously advised the UK Government on human rights and was part of the Hillsborough Independent Panel.