Kindhearted Alfie, 6, boosts Kingdom Kids Christmas Appeal

A six-year-old Fife boy took on a 13 mile cycle challenge in support of the Kingdom Kids Christmas Appeal.

Kindhearted Alfie Watson decided to launch his own charity challenge after hearing about how people had been fundraising for Children in Need.

At the weekend he cycled round Loch Leven in Kinross, raising more than £400 for the appeal, which provides Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children.

He was joined by dad Stuart, 35, who completed a second loop around the loch.

Stuart, of Markinch, said: “He was watching Children in Need when it was on and we were trying to explain to him that there are kids worse off than he is, and he’s quite lucky.

“We were saying how everyone was doing different challenges so something must have clicked and he said he wanted to do a challenge.

“He’s always loved to cycle.”

Alfie’s total of £240 from his JustGiving page was boosted by nearly £200 in pledges on his sponsorship forms.