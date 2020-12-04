Falling ice leads to closure of Queensferry Crossing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists faced a lengthy diversion after the Queensferry Crossing was closed on Friday morning due to “adverse weather”.

As heavy rain and high winds battered parts of Scotland, bridge operators BEAR Scotland said falling ice and snow had forced the closure of the span.

All traffic was being diverted via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

NEW❗️⌚️05:55#M90 Queensferry Crossing is CLOSED⛔️ both ways due to adverse weather conditions. Please use alternative route meantime. FRB also closed for works.@SETrunkRoads @FifeCouncil #edintravel pic.twitter.com/lhEO04C6Nr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

The bridge closure lasted more than three hours before it reopened ata round 8.40am.

M90 J1b Ferrytoll – J1a Queensferry – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

The Friarton Bridge was also closed to high-sided vehicles.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The safety of bridge users comes first and therefore we’ve made the decision to temporarily close the Queensferry Crossing due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

“We are constantly monitoring the structure in real time using a bespoke system of weather sensors on the towers and deck of the Queensferry Crossing.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to road users by this closure and will reopen the bridge when safe to do so.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Traffic Scotland said driving conditions across the country were hazardous, with sections of the A9 hit by snowfall.

❄️WEATHER⚠️ Another wee look at the live traffic cams#A9 adverse weather along most of the route. Check your route here: https://t.co/BNHpo8zBhD#DriveToConditions Gritter tracker: https://t.co/7tfQeE5N7H@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/i2TJDWfoyt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

Scotrail also warned of “significant disruption on multiple routes”.