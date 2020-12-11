Man used mobile phone to spy on women in changing cubicles at Fife sports centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 40-year-old man used his mobile phone to look at females in changing cubicles at a Fife leisure centre.

Dean Martin put the phone in his shoe then pushed it under a partition to view the females as they changed.

The victims spotted the phone and the police were called.

On another occasion Martin struck a 17-year-old girl on the buttocks with a belt in a gym.

Both incidents took place at Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre.

Martin, of Factory Road, Cowdenbeath, was convicted of two offences after trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He had denied that on February 25 2019 at Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, Pit Road, he assaulted a 17-year-old female by striking her on the bottom with a weight belt.

He had also denied that on April 4 2019 at the same leisure centre he placed his mobile phone in his shoe and placed it under the changing room partition to view two females in a private act, changing, without their consent.

Sheriff Charles Macnair found Martin guilty of the two offences.

The sheriff called for reports and Martin will return to court on January 14 to be sentenced.

Martin has been placed on the sex offenders register.