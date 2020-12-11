24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: City of Aberdeen Distillery’s Discovery Tour for two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s day 11 of our giveaway and we’re going on a voyage of discovery to a gin distillery and school where you can learn all about the juniper-based spirit.

If there’s one prize in our Christmas giveaway the gin fans out there will love, it’s going to be this one.

The City of Aberdeen Distillery is giving one individual, and their guest, the chance to go behind the scenes at the distillery at the Arches on Palmerston Road in Aberdeen to uncover the secrets of gin.

The Discovery Tour is a 45-minute experience which delves into the history of this spirit which has rapidly grown in popularity over recent years and uncover Aberdeen’s lost distilling heritage. You will also be treated to a tour and insight into the production area with a question and answer session with the head distiller before getting to sample the range of gin expressions the firm creates.

These small batch, limited edition gins are made right on the premises and distilled in the heart of the city.

You’ll also receive a double gin and tonic on arrival, too!

For your chance to win this gin-tastic prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

The voucher is valid until December 2021 and the team are happy to rebook if the coronavirus pandemic forces you to cancel your booking.

Please note, the tour may overrun advertised times and Challenge 25 is in place at the distillery. Booking is subject to availability.

To enter:

For more information on the tour click here, and for general terms and conditions for the City of Aberdeen can be found here.