A man missing from Kirkcaldy may have driven over the Queensferry Crossing, police say.

Michael Pays is missing from the Dunnikier Road area of Kirkcaldy.

He was last seen at around 3.20pm on Monday.

Mr Pays is from Lancashire but works in Scotland.

Police believe the 42-year-old drove across the Queensferry Crossing towards Linlithgow in a red Kia Rio.

The vehicle has the registration YG12 RVW.

Appeal

Sergeant Kevin Petrie, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may be able to help us find Michael.

“We believe he drove from Lancashire to Kirkcaldy on the morning of Monday, December 14.

“If anyone sees Michael, or his car, or knows where he is, then please get in touch. Likewise, if Michael himself sees this appeal please contact us.

“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3557 of Monday, December 14.”