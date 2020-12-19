Woman cut free from car on its roof and rushed to hospital following accident on A92 Fife to Dundee road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Firefighters using cutting equipment rescued a woman after she was trapped when her car ended up on its roof today.

The accident, involving just one car, a Ford Mondeo, occurred just after 11.30am at the Forgan Roundabout on the A92 – about half a mile south of the Tay Bridge.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this stage but after firefighters released her she was transferred to a waiting ambulance before being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A man was also taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The road from the bridge to the roundabout was closed southbound by police while emergency services attended the accident.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Other roads leading on to the dualled section were also closed off by police.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.37am that there was a car on its roof at the Forgan Roundabout.

“Two appliances, one from Tayport and one from Blackness Road in Dundee, attended.

“They succeeded in freeing a woman who was trapped inside before handing her over to a waiting ambulance to take her to hospital.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report that a car was on its roof at the Forgan roundabout, south of the Tay Bridge, around 11.40am on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

“Emergency services attended and a man and a woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”