VIDEO: Fife girl Layla Cooke teaches teens how to perform Christmas classics using sign language

Fife sign language star Layla Cooke is spreading Christmas cheer with her latest video.

The 15-year-old from Windygates has teamed up with teenagers from across the UK to perform festive hits Do They Know It’s Christmas and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Under the banner Christmas With The Cookes, Layla taught the youngsters how to sign various lines from the songs during a series of online sessions.

She recorded the result and has released it on social media.

The video, edited together by mum Suzy, is the latest in a series of achievements for the Auchmuty High School pupil this year.

Layla set up the LC Academy in February and launched weekly classes at Fife College teaching sign language to both hearing and deaf young people.

She moved the classes online when Covid-19 forced the college to close.

© Kenny Smith

In September, she teamed up with the National Deaf Children’s Society to host eight zoom workshops with youngsters with hearing loss.

Two months later, she was named one of the most inspiring young women in the country when she appeared on the YMCA’s 30 under 30 list.

“I taught them a line each and my mum put it all together.” Layla Cooke.

Layla, who started to lose her hearing at the age of five, shot to fame last year when she taught Scots singer Lewis Capaldi to sign Happy Birthday.

She later appeared on stage signing along with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Christmas spirit

She said she had really enjoyed helping other teenagers get in the Christmas spirit.

“I just put a post on social media asking if anyone was interested in getting involved with Christmas With The Cookes,” she said.

“Quite a lot of people responded so I organised a zoom chat.

“I taught them a line each and my mum put it all together.

“It worked out really well and it’s nice and Christmassy.”

The Christmas video comes after a spell working with the Frisson Foundation, a Fife-based organisation which aims to improve confidence through song and dance performances.

Layla taught children in schools across Scotland how to sign her version of Heroes and Merry Christmas Everyone.

Instead of payment, the foundation donated Levenmouth Foodbank at Layla’s request.

Layla then donated a further £500 through the sale of raffle tickets and a JustGiving fund.