Emergency rescue operation after walkers stranded on steep bank overlooking Fife reservoir

An emergency rescue operation has taken place after two walkers were left stranded on a steep banking overlooking a reservoir in Fife.

Police, paramedics and specialist fire crews, including rope rescue and a high reach appliance rushed to the scene at Holl reservoir on the outskirts of Leslie late on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised.

Two fire appliances from nearby Glenrothes fire station as well as a height vehicle from Kirkcaldy and a specialist rope team from Lochgelly station worked for more than hour at the popular beauty spot to rescue the two stranded walkers.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.54pm on Sunday, January 3 to reports of tow people stranded on steep banking overlooking water at Holl reservoir in Leslie.

“Four crews were despatched and a rescue using rope and high reach teams was conducted.

“There was one casualty who was later transferred to hospital.”

It’s understood the person suffered minor injuries was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.