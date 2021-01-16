‘Auld Lang Zoom’: More than 300 people sign up for Burntisland Rotary’s virtual Burns supper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife Burns supper is going international this year as fans of the Bard connect via technology.

Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club was determined not to let a health pandemic stand in the way of its annual celebration.

Members have instead launched a virtual event they are calling Auld Lang Zoom.

More than 300 people from across the UK and even Canada will join in the entertainment on Friday to honour Scotland’s national poet.

It will include the usual music and poetry of a traditional supper but for those clicking in on their laptops, Burns’ poem To A Mouse may take on a more modern meaning.

The only things people at home will need to supply are haggis and, of course, whisky.

Club member Elaine Bowie said the idea came as members discussed how to continue fundraising for Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign.

The Burns supper normally raises a few hundred pounds for the cause.

“We still wanted to have the event,” she said.

“People are sitting in their houses doing nothing at the moment so we thought why not do it online?”

“It just spiralled from there.

“We emailed other clubs in the UK and Canada a we’ve so far sold 309 tickets.”

She added: “Our normal Burns supper would just have been Rotarians and their families and the families of those taking part.”

Scottish Haggis Champion Tom Courts will make a special appearance during the evening to talk about the national dish.

The well-known Burntisland butcher has been inundated with orders since he appeared on Susan Calman’s Channel 5 show Secret Scotland last year.

What poems could you have at a virtual Burns supper?

Auld Lang Zoom To A Mouse Spam O’ Shanter A Man’s A Man for WhatsApp Email To A Haggis Nae Fond Kiss





Tom will be followed by a piper and the address to the haggis and then a full programme including the Immortal Memory and Tam O’ Shanter.

Performers will be local singers, musicians and school children.

Elaine said: “We are fortunate that polio is no longer a threat in this country due to a strong vaccination programme.

“However there are still a few areas in the world where polio exists so our donations are still needed.

“With it being difficult to fundraise this year due to Covid-19 we’ve had to think out of the box, hence the virtual Burns evening.

“People can buy tickets right up to the day of the event.”

Tickets are £5 and are available via Eventbrite or by clicking the links on the Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary website.