Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police called after HGV gets stuck under rail bridge on busy Fife road

by Neil Henderson
January 21 2021, 5.36pm Updated: January 22 2021, 9.56am
© Supplied by Fife Jammer LocationThe lorry got stranded under the rail bridge on the busy Fife road. (pic Fife Jammer Locations).
The lorry got stranded under the rail bridge on the busy Fife road. (pic Fife Jammer Locations).

Motorists have been advised to avoid a busy Fife road after a HGV became wedged under a rail bridge, blocking traffic.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm on the B9157 Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy road, close to the junction with the A921 near to Aberdour.

Traffic has been halted in both directions.

Eyewitnesses reported the driver attempting unsuccessfully to reverse the vehicle from underneath the structure.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, January, 21 , a lorry became stuck under a railway bridge on the B9157 just before the roundabout at Aberdour.

“The lorry was freed a very short time later and there were no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to access any damage.”