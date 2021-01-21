Police called after HGV gets stuck under rail bridge on busy Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists have been advised to avoid a busy Fife road after a HGV became wedged under a rail bridge, blocking traffic.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm on the B9157 Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy road, close to the junction with the A921 near to Aberdour.

Traffic has been halted in both directions.

Eyewitnesses reported the driver attempting unsuccessfully to reverse the vehicle from underneath the structure.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, January, 21 , a lorry became stuck under a railway bridge on the B9157 just before the roundabout at Aberdour.

“The lorry was freed a very short time later and there were no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to access any damage.”