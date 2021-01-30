New safety measures for Fife loch following tragic death of Keivan, 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Further safety measures are to be put in place at a Fife loch where a young man tragically lost his life during the summer.

Calls for some sort of action at Lochore Meadows Country Park were stepped up in light of Keivan Ulhaq’s death in June, and authorities have agreed that more signage and life-saving equipment should be installed in key areas.

Keivan, 20, from Cowdenbeath, got into difficulty while swimming with pals on June 20 and, despite the brave actions of bystanders who managed to pull him out of the water and on to the bank, the much-loved lad passed away a short time later in hospital.

The Courier can reveal that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was mobilised to a further two incidents in July, just days after the tragedy, involving members of the public getting into difficulty in the water.

To prevent a repeat this year, authorities have gone to great lengths to identify what needs to be put in place to deter people of all ages from risking their lives.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service explained: “As part of our Prevention Strategy, SFRS have been working with Fife Council and Shell UK Ltd on a joint water safety initiative to raise awareness at the park and provide additional control measures on site.

© Kenny Smith

“Our operational crews and flexi duty officers have conducted joint visits with the park manager to gather operational intelligence and identify strategic locations for additional water safety signage and more importantly public rescue equipment.

“These throw line stations provide equipment and clear instructions which enable members of the public to make lifesaving interventions should it be required.

“SFRS met with community liaison officers from Shell to discuss local initiatives and subsequently Shell have now provided funding for the proposed water safety signage and public rescue equipment.

“We are currently working to procure the signage and equipment and hope to conclude this initiative in the early part of 2021”

Keivan’s friends and family marked seven months since his passing on social media earlier this month, with one describing him as one of the “sweetest and kindest souls” you could meet.