Tributes pour in for Scottish champion cyclist Craig Hardie who died five months after cancer diagnosis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been pouring in for former Scottish cycling champion Craig Hardie, who has died after a battle with cancer.

The well-known Fifer was diagnosed with cancer of the liver in September and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

© Supplied by Fife Cycle Speedway/

His wife Lynn and daughter Lois announced his death in an emotional Tweet on Wednesday evening.

They revealed how they held his hands as he died.

Lynn and Lois here. This is never something we imagined we would be writing but our gorgeous Craig Hardie passed away at 12:20am this morning at the Victoria Hospital holding our hands. Thank you to everyone who has supported Craig and us through his cancer journey. pic.twitter.com/7V3LtyQtYx — Craig Hardie (@CraigHardie) February 3, 2021

Craig, who ran Hardie Bikes in Cairneyhill, had raced in all types of cycling disciplines during his 20-year career.

Former Olympic and Commonwealth Games cyclist Brian Smith was one of the first to offer his condolences.

He described Craig as “an amazing person who lived for his family and his bike”.

I made one call that day and it was to an amazing person who lived for his family and his bike. I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing this morning. We had a great call and talked about old times. A truly remarkable and energetic guy has been lost. RIP Craig Hardie 🙏 — Brian Smith (@BriSmithy) February 3, 2021

“I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing this morning,” he said.

“A truly remarkable and energetic guy has been lost.”

© Supplied by Fife Cycle Speedway/

Commonweath silver medallist Charline Jones added: “Craig was so inspiring in so many ways, his attitude to life, his positivity and high energy was always a pleasure to be around.

“Craig always helped me when I needed it on and off the bike.”

A truly remarkable and energetic guy has been lost.” Former Olympic cyclist Brian Smith.

Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond, who cycled alongside Craig with Dunfermline Cycling Club, described news of his death as devastating.

“Craig made me feel so welcome when I started cycling with Dunfermline,” he said.

“His enthusiasm and passion for cycling was infectious.”

Scottish champion

© Supplied by Fife Cycle Speedway/

Originally from Dalgety Bay, Craig began racing mountain bikes in the 1990s.

He won numerous championships and went on to become Scottish champion in cyclo-cross and grass track several times.

He was also well known on the Highland games circuit and speedway circles.

Throughout his career, Craig was known for servicing his own bikes and those of other competitors.

He was one of a kind and his versatility, skill as a mechanic and bike-handling talents were beyond compare.” Dunfermline Cycling Club.

This led to him setting up his own shop where he was an expert in all types of repairs.

And he was renowned for advising new cyclists on how to keep safe on and off road.

He was also a founder member of Fife Cycle Speedway Club.

Fife are deeply saddened to learn of the news that No1 @CraigHardie has passed away. One of the founding members & a great support to everyone, he will be immensely missed. We extend our condolences to wife Lynn and daughter Lois as well as the rest of his family. pic.twitter.com/suvRRRMYxa — Fife Cycle Speedway (@CycleFife) February 3, 2021

Fellow-members said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

Craig Burn, chief executive of Scottish Cycling, also paid tribute to the former champion.

“Craig will be a massive loss to all that knew him and all the Scottish cycling community,” he said.

“He welcomed me into the sport a decade ago and we enjoyed many conversations over the years.”

‘A huge loss to us all’

One of the most heartfelt tributes, however, came from his club in Dunfermline.

The cycling club issued a statement saying they were both shocked and saddened to hear of Craig’s death.

“He was, without doubt, one of the stalwarts of the club and the wider cycling community,” they said.

“His character and boundless energy is a huge loss to us all.

“Craig was known to us in many guises as a bike fixer, competitor, mentor, occasional wheelie popper and a good pal.

“He was one of a kind and his versatility, skill as a mechanic and bike-handling talents were beyond compare.

“It’s hard to believe we won’t see him out on the bun runs anymore.”