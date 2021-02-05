Covid-19 clinic access a priority as Fife gears up for severe weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Authorities in Fife have sought to reassure residents that getting them to coronavirus vaccination appointments is a priority with severe weather forecast this weekend.

Met Office Yellow and Amber weather warnings have been issued after significant snowfall and widespread ice was forecast for parts of Fife and much of the east coast over the coming days, which have already hit by a deluge.

But Fife Council and NHS Fife insist plans are well underway to ensure the community vaccination clinics can continue to operate despite the wintry weather conditions.

The Fife Local Resilience Partnership, which represents the Kingdom’s key agencies, is ensuring roads and pavements around Fife’s 13 community vaccine centres are accessible with snow cleared and footpaths gritted, to ensure people can attend their appointments safety.

Local people who can get to and from their vaccination clinic safely are encouraged to do so.

Those who cannot attend due to the conditions can contact the Scottish COVID-19 vaccination helpline and booking service on 0800 030 8013 to reschedule their appointment.

Derek Crowe, Fife Council’s roads and transportation senior manager, said: “With more vaccination centres opening our priority is to make sure residents can attend their appointments.

“When gritting is required, we continue to treat the Kingdom’s priority routes, as well as focusing resources at our vaccination and testing sites.”

NHS Fife director of public health, Dona Milne, has also paid tribute to all partners involved in what she described as a “great co-ordinated effort”.

“Those invited to attend our community vaccination clinics currently are older people, and who are at a greater risk of trips and falls,” she added.

“Ensuring their safety when they arrive for their jabs has been at the forefront of our minds, particularly during the recent spells of snow and ice.

“The support of Fife Council’s Roads and Transportation Service has been vital in ensuring roads and pavements around the vaccination centres are safe and clinics can go ahead.”

The exact extent of the poor weather is not yet known, although many parts of central and west Fife – away from coastal areas – could be the worst hit.

George Brown, NHS Fife emergency planning officer, concluded: “We are working with our partners to monitor the weather forecast and when snow and ice are predicted, we are being supported by our local authority and wider partners to ensure roads and pavements around the vaccination centres are treated and safe.”