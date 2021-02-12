BiFab buyout: Cautious welcome for £850,000 deal for Methil yard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An £850,000 deal to save Fife’s BiFab yards has been given a cautious welcome in the community.

SNP MSP David Torrance said the Infrastrata buyout announced on Friday would bring a welcome boost to both the local economy and the morale of BiFab workers.

However, while he is pleased the Methil yard will trade under the Harland and Wolff brand, he expressed disappointment that the Burntisland site was not included in the deal.

“Following months of uncertainty, the announcement that Harland and Wolff has taken on the Methil site is great news for the area,” he said.

“The company has a renowned track record in the energy industry and this will give them a foothold in the Scottish market.

“I am pleased to learn the £850,000 deal will include the transfer of all employees and licences to occupy sites in Methil and the Isle of Lewis.”

Mr Torrance intends to meet the yards’ new owners as soon as possible to discuss their plans.

He added: “Whilst it is undeniably good news for two of the yards, I share the obvious disappointment felt by those in Buntisland today.

“However, this is not the end for the yard.

“There is still the potential for another buyer to step in and I, along with my Scottish Government colleagues, will be continuing to work with Forth Ports to secure the best possible future for the site.”

‘Cautiously optimistic’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie urged caution until there was evidence of the company’s plans and investment.

“Given sight of those plans we of course stand ready to support the recovery and growth of these infrastructure assets,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added, the questions for the Scottish Government remain.

“Just how much of its £52.4 million investment in BiFab will be recouped as a result of this sale?” Mr Rennie said.

Levenmouth Labour councillors also welcomed the news.

Colin Davidson said he was “cautiously optimistic”.

“It’s good news but there needs to be a root and branch review of past mistakes and processes that allow us to move forward in a more confident manner,” he said.

“Harland and Wolff is world renowned and their brand is going to aid the future of the site.”

Councillor Ryan Smart added: “It’s great news for the community and I welcome the company to the area.”