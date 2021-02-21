Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
Man arrested after incident at Glenrothes house

by Claire Warrender
February 21 2021, 11.12am Updated: February 21 2021, 12.39pm
A man has been arrested following an alleged disturbance at a house in Fife.

Emergency services raced to the property in Uist Road in Glenrothes on Saturday night after the alarm was raised.

Police, ambulance and the fire service all attended the incident in the Pitcoudie area of the town.

North Glenrothes Community Council urged people not to congregate in the area while it was ongoing.

Police confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested and enquiries are ongoing..