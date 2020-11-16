Huge solar power investment will allow Aviva to go off grid five hours a day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A huge solar “carport” which can produce enough energy to power a small village has been unveiled in Perth.

The facility at the headquarters of financial services giant Aviva will allow the company to go off grid for up to five hours each day.

Covering 342 parking bays, the Scottish Government-backed project is now Britain’s largest combined solar carport and battery facility.

It has been unveiled ahead of COP26, next year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, and comes as new YouGov research finds that 65% of people living in Scotland do not do enough to help tackle climate change.

The same survey suggested 64% said they would look more favourably on firms investing in eco-friendly initiatives.

The Aviva project, which received £1.5 million of Scottish Government funding, is expected to contribute to a combined annual carbon emission saving of nearly 400 tonnes, the equivalent to powering more than 500 homes’ electricity for one year.

The company has a workforce of 1,000 people at its Perth base and about 2,000 across the country.

Chief Operating Officer Nick Amim said: “It’s vital that businesses in all industries put words into action when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“That’s why we are taking strides to reduce our environmental impact and partner with leading specialists to help make that happen.”

He said: “The Perth solar and storage initiative is a great example of how Aviva is innovating to secure a sustainable energy supply and support the electric vehicle revolution.”

The company’s Perth-based distribution director David Skinn added: “Scotland is a country that has long been known as a pioneer in the energy sector and so it is fitting that Aviva has built one of the UK’s leading solar and storage facilities in the heart of Scotland.

“With the build-up to COP 26 gaining momentum, people in Scotland and across the UK expect more to be done in the fight against climate change, so we’re delighted to be playing our part alongside the Scottish Government to save and create energy.”

Aviva became the first carbon neutral international insurer in 2006, is committed to net zero emissions in investments by 2050 and recently won a planning battle to install a 77m wind turbine.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “This ambitious project will significantly reduce the environmental impact and carbon emissions from Aviva’s Scottish headquarters.

“Aviva is providing an excellent exemplar for businesses across Scotland, as well as demonstrating innovation in the use of our vast renewable energy potential as we move towards an energy system that is consistent with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”