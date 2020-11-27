Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Lib Dems and SNP win twin Perth by-elections

by Ross Gardiner
November 27 2020, 12.53pm Updated: November 27 2020, 2.24pm
© DCT MediaNewly-elected councillors Liz Barrett and Ian Massie.
Newly-elected councillors Liz Barrett and Ian Massie.

Liberal Democrat Liz Barrett and the SNP’s Ian Massie have won Perth and Kinross Council’s twin byelection.

Newly appointed Cllr Barrett topped the polls in Perth City South at yesterday’s vote at the sixth round out counting.

The byelection, sparked by the sad death of long-serving SNP councillor Bob Band, had a 44% turnout rate.

Meanwhile, a simultaneous by election was held in the north of the city, which was held by the SNP.

Following Dave Doogan’s election as MP for Angus, another byelection was forced, but the party’s Ian Massie won with around 61% of the vote.

More to follow.

More from The Courier