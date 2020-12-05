Something went wrong - please try again later.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Glenalmond puppy farm case more than a month after the rural property was raided by the Scottish SPCA.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

More than 60 dogs and cats were rescued from the rundown cottage at the end of October in a joint operation between the animal charity, Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council.

The Courier understands one of the main suspects in the case goes by the name Daniel, or similar, and is from the London area.

Despite reports into the abuse suffered at the farm stretching back to June last year, Police Scotland have confirmed no arrests have yet been made more than five weeks after the initial raid.

East Ayrshire probe

The lack of arrests is in stark contrast to a an investigation into two properties in East Ayrshire where 80 animals were seized on November 27. By November 29 it was reported that at least one arrest had been made in relation to the case.

One Glenalmond local said he was not surprised by the lack of action in a case that has frustrated and horrified nearby residents for the past 18 months.

He told The Courier: “It doesn’t surprise me whatsoever.

“I wasn’t there when the raid happened but they had plenty of time to arrest him, people reported when he was in the cottage. Surely someone should have been arrested.

“In the early days there was 15 or so people staying there. I couldn’t say if the cottage was ever empty but there was always cars going up and down.”

‘Lack of answers’

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, does not understand the lack of information available to locals from the SSPCA.

He said: “We still can’t get our head around that no-one will give us any answers.

“How many puppies were sold down there, it must have been hundreds. It’s very hard to describe when puppies are yelping and you know they’re being hit. It’s so upsetting to hear.”

The lack of arrests is a further blow to the Scottish SPCA who have came under fire for their handling of the 18-month investigation into the Glenalmond puppy farm.

Anger after raid

The case has outraged people across Tayside and beyond, with many questioning why neither the animal charity or council acted sooner to save the caged up and abused animals.

Another local told The Courier they had “never been so disgusted with the lack of acknowledgement and intervention” of the organisations in relation to the puppy farm.

Letters seen by the Courier confirm that numerous reports had been made to the SSPCA and local authority who had visited the property last summer and signed off on the conditions.

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing in relation to the case while the SSPCA maintained they would not comment on aspects of the raid but that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.