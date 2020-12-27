Tributes flood in as much loved Perthshire councillor loses battle with coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A much loved Perth and Kinross Councillor has lost his battle with coronavirus.

Henry Anderson sadly died on Sunday after battling the deadly virus.

The SNP councillor, who was born in the North East of Scotland, was first elected to represent the Almond and Earn ward in 2012.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This is heartbreaking news, and a brutal reminder of how unforgiving Covid can be.

“Henry was a much-loved and valued colleague who took very seriously his role as a councillor. He was a strong advocate for his constituents and a passionate believer in the good work that local government can do.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Henry’s family. I hope that the outpouring of affection and respect towards Henry will provide some small comfort to them at this hugely difficult time.”

Ochil and South Perthshire MP John Nicolson said: “I am so terribly sad to hear of the sudden death of Henry Anderson.

“Henry and I met last year during the General Election campaign. I liked him immediately and as we drove around the constituency campaigning, I got to appreciate his warmth, wisdom, and dry, often self deprecating, wit.

“Henry was passionate about his community and worked tirelessly as a councillor. Only recently, we’d been corresponding about a post Covid-19 summer to come and the great gastronomic stops we’d have out and about once more.

“No one knew more about and loved Perthshire cuisine than Henry.”

Party colleague Roseanna Cunningham said Henry was “a genuine and good man who cared deeply about his community and his country,” while Conservative Liz Smith he was “a very decent man and he will be a big miss.”

Blairgowrie and the Glens councillor Tom McEwan described Henry as “a gentleman, a dedicated councillor, family man and a friend.”

Independent councillor Xander McDade said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Councillor Henry Anderson.

“Henry was a staunch advocate for his ward and had a strong sense of fair play.

“He was kind, hard working and I will miss him greatly as a colleague. Thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Strathmore SNP councillor Fiona Sarwar said Henry was “a gentleman of the highest order [who] made my experience as a new Councillor so much better.”

“This is such a heavy loss from such a cruel disease,” she added, while council group leader Grant Laing posted: “There are no words.”

More to follow.