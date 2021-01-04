‘You will never be forgotten’: Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Dundee man who died in Glenshee crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been paid to a young Tayside man who died in a roads tragedy near a Perthshire ski resort.

Emergency services were called to a one-car smash on the A93 Spittal of Glenshee just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Passenger Reece Tucker, from Dundee, died at the scene while two young children were taken to hospital by air-ambulance.

The 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Friends of former Baldragon Academy pupil Reece, 23, have flooded social media with messages of condolence.

One pal wrote: “Keep a smile on your face up there, brother. I can’t believe it. Your gunna be a big miss. You will never be forgotten.

“Rest easy big lad.”

Another said: “Devastation isn’t the word, another sad day for Kirkton. Sleep tight big man, you were one in a million.”

Another friend wrote: “What a sad world we live in. Fly high, Reece.”

The two children, aged seven and five, were airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow for treatment. Their condition has not be confirmed.

The road – near the Glenshee Ski Centre – was closed for several hours, but reopened just after 2am on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene. These included one volunteer pump from Kirkmichael and two from Blairgowrie.

Police told motorists to seek an alternative route.

A force spokesman said officers attended at 4.20pm on Sunday. “A 23-year-old man, who was the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“Two children, aged seven and five, have been flown to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow for treatment.”

He said the road was kept closed while police carried out their inquiries.

A team of lifesavers also went to the Glenshee ski centre earlier on Sunday to airlift a woman injured on the slope.

She is believed to have hurt her leg while participating in winter sports.

Teams had to work their way through harsh winter weather before airlifting her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly before 4pm.