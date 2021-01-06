Shooters urged to stop hunting birds as they struggle in cold snap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shooters are being urged to stop hunting birds until the freezing temperatures ease.

The plea has come from the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

It is urging “voluntary restraint” around birds such as ducks, geese, wading birds, coots and moorhens.

The Dunkeld-based association says the harsh conditions are making it difficult for waterfowl to feed and roost and that this can quickly lead to a marked deterioration in their wellbeing.

BASC Scotland Director, Dr Colin Shedden said lockdown rules had led to a sharp decrease in the number of people out shooting but the cold snap was still a concern.

“We are fully aware that the current coronavirus restrictions in place over all of mainland Scotland mean that very few people are actually able to shoot just now”, he said.

“There are no visiting parties of goose shooters or wildfowlers and no inland shooting is taking place, apart from small-scale rough shooting and pest control.

“However, it is still important that those who are shooting, whether on the foreshore or inland, recognise that frozen ground and water bodies make both feeding and roosting very difficult and birds can lose condition quickly.

“We are therefore calling for restraint to be exercised in the shooting of ducks, geese and waders, including reared mallard and woodcock.”

The association is also urging people to take care not to disturb birds while they are out getting sport and exercise in the countryside.

“We are urging all countryside users to minimise disturbance of waterfowl in and around their foreshore and inland habitats while the cold weather continues,” said Mr Shedden.