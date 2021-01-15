Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

PICTURES: Tayside becomes winter wonderland after freak snowstorm

by Blair Dingwall
January 15 2021, 12.02pm
© Mhairi EdwardsKarolina Jania and Brian Keith start their walk up the snowy Sidlaw Hills on Thursday, January 14 20201.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaA horse enjoys his lunch at Northmuir.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaWalking on the road because of snow in Kirriemuir.
© DC ThomsonFollowing her morning school lessons at home, Willow Ason took the opportunity to enjoy the snow at Caird Park, Dundee.
© DC ThomsonJustin Lovie and Leannah McKenna at Reid Park, Forfar.
© DC ThomsonLocals enjoy the snow at Camperdown Park.
© Kenny SmithSnowmen of all shapes and sizes sprung up in Perthshire.
© Steve Brown/DCT MediaA local lady trudges through the snow in Auchterarder.
© Mhairi EdwardsCaroline Grassie walks malamute Jasmine in Forfar.
© Mhairi EdwardsMalamutes were bred as sled dogs, so Jasmine was right at home in the snow.
© Mhairi EdwardsKarolina Jania and Brian Keith pose for a pic in the snow on the Sidlaws.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe snow in Newtyle.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe Dundee to Glamis road was closed because of snow.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe Kirreimuir to Horney Cross road covered in snow.
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe road around Lintrathen Loch.
© Steve Brown/DCT MediaDriving conditions between Gleneagles and Auchterarder.
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaA gritter clearing the roads around Gleneagles.
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaAuchterarder High Street turned white.
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaSnow near Gleneagles.
© Kenny SmithDouglas Hamilton, who was supposed to tee off at 9.50am, finds another means of exercise as he skis around the golf course at Gleneagles this morning.
© Kenny SmithTractors help keep the A823 clear near to Gleneagles.
© Kenny SmithSnowfall in Perthshire on Thursday morning.
© Kenny SmithWintry scenes in the Glendevon area.
© Kenny SmithThe A823 Glendevon Rd was scenic with the snowfall.
© Kenny SmithThe A823 Glendevon Road was scenic with the snowfall.
© Perthshire Picture AgencyPassersby help a NHS worker stuck in the snow at the junction between the A9 and the road to Findo Gask.

A snow storm wreaked havoc across Tayside on Thursday causing a spate of car crashes and forcing more than a dozen schools to close.

However it wasn’t all bad with locals making the most of the winter wonderland in Perthshire using sledges, skis and snowballs.

