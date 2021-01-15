PICTURES: Tayside becomes winter wonderland after freak snowstorm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A snow storm wreaked havoc across Tayside on Thursday causing a spate of car crashes and forcing more than a dozen schools to close.

However it wasn’t all bad with locals making the most of the winter wonderland in Perthshire using sledges, skis and snowballs.

Our photographers were out and about getting snaps of the winter scenes.