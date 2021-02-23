Road blocked, lorry topples on A9 and hundreds without power as strong winds wreak havoc

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strong winds have wreaked havoc in Tayside, knocking out power to nearly 200 homes and causing chaos on roads.

A tree was toppled in Scone, blocking off Catmoor Street for more than an hour.

The area was cordoned off while crews worked to remove the obstacle using chainsaws.

Around the same time, residents in Errol were hit by a power cut after a SSEN pole was blown over.

The damage was reported at around 4pm, and engineers arrived on site at 5pm to install a new pole.

A SSEN spokesman said around 170 properties were affected. “We would like to apologise to our customers who have been affected by the damage to our pole and assure them our engineers will do all they can to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible,” he said.

“If you ever come across any damage to our equipment, please don’t touch it, stay well back, call our 24/7 emergency line on 105 and we’ll arrange for an engineer to inspect the damage and make sure the situation is safe.”

North Methven Street in Perth city centre was briefly closed off on Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews attempted to stabilise stonework and fix loose masonry on buildings.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 2pm, amid concerns debris could be blown onto nearby cars.

Earlier, a van toppled on the A9 near Blackford. A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called to the scene of the crash just before 1pm.

“The road was obstructed for a short period, but fully reopened at around 2.10pm.”

Roads, bridges and railways hit by weather chaos

Drivers were told to take care on Tayside and Fife crossings.

There were warnings in place on the Friarton, Forth Road and Tay Road bridges for much of Tuesday. High winds were affecting all three routes.

The Tay Road Bridge was closed to double decker buses due to the weather with a 30mph speed limit put in place.

High Winds – Bridge closed to double decker buses only, 30mph speed restriction in place. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 23, 2021

Public transport was also hit by the storm-like weather.

ScotRail suspended all services between Perth and Pitlochry due to the conditions.

The rail firm posted: “Due to forecasted severe weather between Perth and Pitlochry all lines are closed.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness will be suspended between Perth and Pitlochry. Dunkeld and Birnam will not be served.”

A tree also came down on the railway line at Rosyth, leading to delays on services between Dunfermline and Edinburgh until about 5pm.

UPDATE: Engineers are en-route to remove the tree from the line. pic.twitter.com/skDtePkzFw — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 23, 2021

A Met Office amber rain warning is in place for parts of Perthshire until 6am on Wednesday.

Flood warnings

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) flood warnings are in force across 15 areas of Perthshire.

They are:

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Upper Tay

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Kenmore

Kemphill to Bridge of Isla

Inveralmond Industrial Estate

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Glen Lyon

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie

Ballinluig to Logierait

Almondbank

Aberbothrie

Sepa flood alerts are also in place in Dundee, Angus, and all of Perth and Kinross.

Month of weather chaos

The rivers Isla, Earn, Lyon, Tay and South Esk are among those which surged as a result of the weather conditions late last week and into the weekend.

Milder temperatures have moved into Scotland following a prolonged spell of sub-zero conditions which brought chaos to the area.