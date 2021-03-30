Loch Leven’s Larder to reopen with expansion after ‘dreadfully difficult year’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Loch Leven’s Larder has announced plans to expand when it opens this Easter.

As lockdown restrictions across Scotland are eased, the Larder – based in Kinross – is looking forward to welcoming back visitors to its Peel Farm location.

As part of its reopening, the Larder will take on the Kiosk at The Boathouse – which has been closed for around 18 months – from early next month.

Located on the 13-mile Loch Leven Heritage Trail circular path, the Boathouse has always been a popular destination with locals and visitors.

Owner and co-director at Loch Leven’s Larder, Emma Niven says the team hopes it will appeal to people from all over Scotland and beyond as it offers even more to its visitors.

“The beauty of this prime location is it very much compliments what we currently offer at Loch Leven’s Larder,” she said.

“We are hoping it will appeal to everyone, locals and visitors alike, a stop-off destination for those enjoying Loch Leven’s Heritage Trail, a chance to refresh, perhaps pick up a coffee, an ice cream or a light bite.

“It will also be a collection point for those who are enjoying spending the day in the local area or on the loch-side.

“You will be able to order ahead from our foodhall – for example, picnic boxes and afternoon teas – and collect it to enjoy en-route.”

Loch Leven’s Larder has previously attracted visitors from all over the UK, including TV judge Robert Rinder who participated in the Loch Leven Parkrun in September 2019.

Loch Leven’s Larder has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions put into place in response to the outbreak.

But the team remain determined to bounce back from the challenges to maintain jobs and provide services.

Ms Niven said: “There’s no escaping what a dreadfully difficult year it has been but we believe taking on the Kiosk allows us to bring back staff from furlough and offer them a new and exciting opportunity.

“It has been a difficult time for our team and we’ve missed them. We’re hoping this will boost morale and prove a great success.”

She added: “Who knows – it might even generate further opportunities in the future also.”

The last few months have seen the Larder’s team preparing for its reopening this Easter.

They have worked to prepare their new outdoor covered eating space, surrounded by the countryside views.

Loch Leven’s Larder Boathouse kiosk will open daily from April 1 between 9.30am and 4pm.

Further details on the plans can be found on the Loch Leven’s Larder website.