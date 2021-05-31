World record triple jumper Jonathan Edwards supports Perth Inspiration Orchestra Ian White’s 10k fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

World record holding British triple jumper Jonathan Edwards has wished a Perth-based musician well who is preparing to run 10k to mark his 65th birthday and to raise money for a local charity.

Jonathan Edwards, who has held the triple jump world record of 18.29 metres for more than 25 years, sent a video message of support to his old friend Ian White, who is running 10k on June 7 to raise money for Perth’s Inspiration Orchestra.

Ian, who turned 65 on May 16, thought he would celebrate by running 10k at the North Inch in Perth and asking people to sponsor him in aid of the Inspiration Orchestra which he founded, and which enables disabled people to play music.

Jonathan said in his message: “Good luck with the run Ian and happy birthday as well!

“You are probably a bit late for Olympic selection but I’m sure you are going to run fast, and if you can support Ian please do because the orchestra is such a great cause. Good luck mate!”

What is the Inspiration Orchestra?

The Inspiration Orchestra , which gives free music lessons and provides instruments for anyone in the Tayside area with a registered disability, revolves around weekly individual music lessons, weekly orchestra practices and monthly public concerts.

The charity raises funds to pay tuition fees and looks forward to engaging additional tutors in the coming years.

The orchestra now has in excess of 20 members from throughout the area.

Any person living with disabilities can apply to join and all lessons are free of charge.

The charity is governed by a board of trustees all local to Perth and covering a wide range of professional backgrounds.

Music tutor

Ian, who is involved as a singer/song writer in the UK Christian music scene, is the orchestra’s sole music tutor.

© Supplied by Ian White

Ian says of his run: “The target was to raise £3000 for orchestra funds, but the public have been so generous, and out total now is nearly £4000! ”

He adds: “As well as the music side, we have been promoting disabled artists as well.

“We opened a shop two years ago in Perth South Street with a range of cards by artists from all over the world.

“Covid lockdowns have of course been devastating, and although the shop overall has still made a profit, we are closing in July and sadly capitulating to the online trend.”

© Supplied by Ian White

To donate to Ian’s charity run taking place on June 7 in aid of the Inspiration Orchestra, go to https://justgiving.com/inspirationorchestra

To find out more about the orchestra and how to join, go to www.theinspirationorchestra.com