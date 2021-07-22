Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three Lemons restaurant in Aberfeldy closes ‘until further notice’

By Alasdair Clark
July 22 2021, 6.20pm Updated: July 23 2021, 9.47am
Three Lemons restuarant, Aberfeldy
The restaurant will close until further notice

Aberfeldy restaurant the Three Lemons has closed temporarily – but bosses at the venue have vowed to reopen in the coming months.

The move was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday.

No reason has been given for the closure.

A statement said: “It is with a heavy heart to say we are having to close the Three Lemons restaurant until further notice.”

‘This was a difficult decision to make’

The message says it is to allow staff to “regroup… with a clean slate”.

It continued: “This is for a short period of time only and we will be back open in the upcoming months.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, this was a difficult decision to make.

Reopening plans

“Please keep an eye out for updates regarding reopening.

“If you have a reservation with us, we are currently contacting you via email.”

Customers have left supportive messages, including one who said it was their “favourite place to eat” in Aberfeldy.

“Haste ye back,” a second person added.

