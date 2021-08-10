Blair Castle Horse Trials: Exciting return of international equestrian event

Excitement is mounting for the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, with thousands of people expected to journey to Perthshire for Scotland’s premier equestrian event.

The four-day event, which takes place from August 26 to 29, will feature international eventing classes alongside the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival.

Visitors can watch events take place over the four days, including dressage, cross country, British Show Jumping, Pony Club mounted games, as well as showing classes featuring ridden Clydesdales, Highland ponies, ex-racehorses, veterans and side saddle.

“It’s so exciting now that we’re just a few weeks away,” said Nicky Townshend, assistant event director.

“Entries are flying in from the smallest ponies to the best in the world.

“Like everyone, we watched the Olympics action from Tokyo and so we’re hoping we’ll get a few Olympians in the mix as well!”

After having to cancel the hugely popular horse trials in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrew Bruce Wootton, the CEO of Atholl Estates, is excited about being able to host the event this year.

“Watching the transformation of the castle grounds each year is always fascinating,” he said.

“The event brings so much to the Blair Atholl community. We are looking forward to welcoming the very best horses and riders back to Blair Castle during the last week of August.”

Entries are strong for the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival, offering lower level competitors the chance to compete in front of iconic Blair Castle, shoulder to shoulder with professionals.

A new CCI1* Intro competition is being trialled, with almost 100 combinations entered, and there has been a recent addition to the schedule – a Home Pony Team International, with riders tackling the new CCI1* track.

This has come about following the disappointment of not being able to send a team to the FEI Eventing European Championship for Ponies in Strzegom this summer. Twelve combinations have been selected to compete for Great Britain, with several teams from Ireland also expected.

Higher up the levels, two members of the British squad recently in Tokyo have made entries.

Away from equestrian activities, there’s the new Heart of the Highlands shopping area, showcasing local and small Scottish businesses, and Blair’s renowned variety of trade stands. There will be less of these than normal due to Covid-19 related restrictions, but there’ll still be a wonderful selection of favourites.

A limited number of tickets are still available, and can be purchased through the website – there will be no tickets on the gate this year.