Perth woman hospitalised after falling from window of flat

A woman in Perth has been taken to hospital after falling from the window of a flat shortly before mid day on Saturday.

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident were ongoing after locals reported an area of Rannoch Road in Perth had been taped off.

Officers responded to the scene at around 11:15am on Saturday September 25, a force spokesperson confirmed.

It is understood the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the fall from a window.

Police inquiries into Perth woman’s fall continue

No information on the nature of the woman’s injuries or an update on her condition was available.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of woman having fallen from the window of a flat on Rannoch Road in Perth around 11.15am on Saturday, 25 September, 2021.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”