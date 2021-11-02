Man assaulted and robbed in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 20-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his wallet in Perth.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at 12.30pm.

The man was on St Catherine’s Road at the time when he was approached by two men, who then assaulted him and stole his wallet.

The victim did not need any medical treatment.

Police have now launched an appeal for information to track down those behind the attack.

The suspects are described as being in their 30s to 40s and between five foot six and five foot eight inches tall in height.

Both had beards and were wearing dark clothing which consisted of tracksuits and hooded jumpers. One of the men was also wearing a hat.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any other information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1686 of November 2.