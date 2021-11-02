Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man assaulted and robbed in Perth

By Emma Duncan
November 2 2021, 9.03pm Updated: November 2 2021, 9.39pm
Post Thumbnail

A 20-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his wallet in Perth.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at 12.30pm.

The man was on St Catherine’s Road at the time when he was approached by two men, who then assaulted him and stole his wallet.

The victim did not need any medical treatment.

St Catherine’s Road, Perth

Police have now launched an appeal for information to track down those behind the attack.

The suspects are described as being in their 30s to 40s and between five foot six and five foot eight inches tall in height.

Both had beards and were wearing dark clothing which consisted of tracksuits and hooded jumpers. One of the men was also wearing a hat.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any other information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1686 of November 2.

