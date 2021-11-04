Police hunt for thieves who stole car from farm near Crieff

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Tayside are hunting for thieves who made off with a car from a farm near Crieff.

Officers investigating the incident say a black VW Touareg car, registration SG07DZE, was stolen from a property at Gilmerton.

The theft occurred overnight between Tuesday October 26 and Wednesday October 27.

Police say they have yet to find the vehicle and have appealed to the public for help.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference 1264 of October 27.