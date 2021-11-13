Artwork created by Perthshire care home residents during Covid features in exhibition

An error occurred. Please try again.

An exhibition of artwork created by care home residents in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to go on display in Perth.

Brighter Days Ahead will celebrate work produced by people living in homes, as well as members of community groups across Perthshire, during lockdown.

The pieces were created as part of an initiative to tackle social isolation by encouraging people to be creative and imagine happier times to come.

The project began in response to an appeal by Ninewells Hospital in Dundee asking people to make knitted hearts as tokens of support.

Funding from the National Lottery Community Foundation and the Corra Foundation allowed the project – produced in collaboration with Generating Opportunity CIC – to go ahead.

The exhibition, which opens on November 16 at AK Bell Library, showcases a small collection of material created by more than 200 participants.

Visitors to the exhibition will be invited to respond to the artwork in their own way, including the opportunity for older and younger people to create something together.

Linda Grant of Generating Opportunity said: “This project has brought so many smiles to people’s faces and created a real sense of joy, affirmation and connection amongst our participants, who have produced amazing work.”

Robin Patel, from Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “Generating Opportunity is a shining example of how creative, reflective activity can improve health and wellbeing, particularly as resistance to the pressures of lockdown.

“The exhibition represents only a small sample of work created a large number of participants, with each item being a spark of positivity during disconnection and isolation.”