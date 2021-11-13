Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artwork created by Perthshire care home residents during Covid features in exhibition

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 13 2021, 9.18am
Brighter Days Ahead exhibit
The Brighter Days Ahead exhibition in Perth.

An exhibition of artwork created by care home residents in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to go on display in Perth.

Brighter Days Ahead will celebrate work produced by people living in homes, as well as members of community groups across Perthshire, during lockdown.

The pieces were created as part of an initiative to tackle social isolation by encouraging people to be creative and imagine happier times to come.

Jean
One of the participants, Jean Mcnair, with her storyboard.

The project began in response to an appeal by Ninewells Hospital in Dundee asking people to make knitted hearts as tokens of support.

Funding from the National Lottery Community Foundation and the Corra Foundation allowed the project – produced in collaboration with Generating Opportunity CIC – to go ahead.

The exhibition, which opens on November 16 at AK Bell Library, showcases a small collection of material created by more than 200 participants.

Paintings on display at AK Bell Library
Photographs on display at AK Bell Library in Perth.

Visitors to the exhibition will be invited to respond to the artwork in their own way, including the opportunity for older and younger people to create something together.

Linda Grant of Generating Opportunity said: “This project has brought so many smiles to people’s faces and created a real sense of joy, affirmation and connection amongst our participants, who have produced amazing work.”

One of the participants with their artwork.

Robin Patel, from Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “Generating Opportunity is a shining example of how creative, reflective activity can improve health and wellbeing, particularly as resistance to the pressures of lockdown.

“The exhibition represents only a small sample of work created a large number of participants, with each item being a spark of positivity during disconnection and isolation.”