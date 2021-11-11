Police and ambulance rush to crash outside Perth stadium By Katy Scott November 11 2021, 10.06pm Updated: November 11 2021, 10.12pm The crash happened on Crieff Road in Perth during rush hour. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle crash on a Perth road outside of McDiarmid Park on Thursday night. Police and an ambulance attended the scene of the collision on Crieff Road just after 6pm. Officers were on the scene shortly after the collision, with traffic being redirected around the vehicles involved in the incident. The Perth crash involved two vehicles, however it is currently unknown whether there were any injuries. But police did confirm that an ambulance was called to the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended reports of a crash on Crieff Road, Perth involving two vehicles which happened 6.05pm on Thursday November 11. “Ambulance were contacted.” More from The Courier Police called to three-vehicle crash on Glenrothes roundabout Driver’s CCTV appeal as Dundee crash causes £5k worth of damage to car VIDEO: Tailbacks after A9 crash in Perthshire leaves one in hospital Boy, 12, suffers broken arm after school bus carrying 60 children crashes