Police and ambulance rush to crash outside Perth stadium

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle crash on a Perth road outside of McDiarmid Park on Thursday night.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene of the collision on Crieff Road just after 6pm.

Officers were on the scene shortly after the collision, with traffic being redirected around the vehicles involved in the incident.

The Perth crash involved two vehicles, however it is currently unknown whether there were any injuries.

But police did confirm that an ambulance was called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended reports of a crash on Crieff Road, Perth involving two vehicles which happened 6.05pm on Thursday November 11.

“Ambulance were contacted.”