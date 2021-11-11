Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police and ambulance rush to crash outside Perth stadium

By Katy Scott
November 11 2021, 10.06pm Updated: November 11 2021, 10.12pm
perth mcdiarmid stadium crash
The crash happened on Crieff Road in Perth during rush hour.

Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle crash on a Perth road outside of McDiarmid Park on Thursday night.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene of the collision on Crieff Road just after 6pm.

Officers were on the scene shortly after the collision, with traffic being redirected around the vehicles involved in the incident.

The Perth crash involved two vehicles, however it is currently unknown whether there were any injuries.

But police did confirm that an ambulance was called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended reports of a crash on Crieff Road, Perth involving two vehicles which happened 6.05pm on Thursday November 11.

“Ambulance were contacted.”

