Plans to turn former Perth travel agents into charity cafe

A charity has submitted plans to turn a former travel agents’ shop in Perth into a cafe.

Starting Step, which supports those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is looking to transform the derelict unit on George Street – below the Ward & Co lawyers’ office.

The charity helps people gain valuable employment skills and training – and the new cafe would offer opportunities to those looking to move into employment.

The venue’s produce would be wholly plant-based and offer ‘carbon-free dining‘, an initiative set up by the United Nations that allows restaurants to offset their meals by planting trees.

The project, named Rascals, would particularly look to support people who have suffered trauma and adverse childhood experiences, and who are socially isolated and distanced from the jobs market.

Dodie Piddock, chief executive of Starting Step, said: “Establishing a social enterprise within the local community will show real commitment to supporting the most

disadvantaged of that community.

“By improving access to skills and learning we will support the development of the local work force.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in due course.