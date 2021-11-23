Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans to turn former Perth travel agents into charity cafe

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 23 2021, 11.52am
13 George Street
The former travel agents' unit could be transformed into a cafe.

A charity has submitted plans to turn a former travel agents’ shop in Perth into a cafe.

Starting Step, which supports those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is looking to transform the derelict unit on George Street – below the Ward & Co lawyers’ office.

The charity helps people gain valuable employment skills and training – and the new cafe would offer opportunities to those looking to move into employment.

The venue’s produce would be wholly plant-based and offer ‘carbon-free dining‘, an initiative set up by the United Nations that allows restaurants to offset their meals by planting trees.

13 George Street Perth
The unit on George Street at the centre of the plans. Image: Google.

The project, named Rascals, would particularly look to support people who have suffered trauma and adverse childhood experiences, and who are socially isolated and distanced from the jobs market.

Dodie Piddock, chief executive of Starting Step, said: “Establishing a social enterprise within the local community will show real commitment to supporting the most
disadvantaged of that community.

“By improving access to skills and learning we will support the development of the local work force.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in due course.

