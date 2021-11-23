6 key questions as Dunfermline fans meet new co-owner and manager John Hughes for first time

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline supporters will be given the opportunity to quiz one of their new owners for the first time at East End Park on Wednesday evening.

New boss John Hughes will also be in attendance for the event in the Purvis Suite at East End Park.

Fans snapped up the 150 places for the Q&A session within 24 hours last week.

Hosted by radio presenter Steven Mill, chairman Ross McArthur will deliver an initial update before Hughes and Teller field questions from the floor.

This will represent the first time that supporters have been able to put their questions directly to a representative of Dunfermline’s new ownership group, DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Courier Sport examines the topics like to come up.

Where will the new training ground be?

Dunfermline’s plan to break ground on a new training base is a blue chip project.

Sites in Rosyth and Lochgelly have been variously mooted in recent weeks but, as yet, there is no confirmation regarding the status of the project.

Dunfermline currently train at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium, albeit they have gym facilities within East End Park.

Nevertheless, supporters will be keen to learn the current state of play as the Pars seek to find a home to call their own for the first time since leaving Pitreavie Playing Grounds in 2013.

Youth academy status?

Another exciting development in the pipeline is the inception of Dunfermline’s own youth academy.

Having decided to break away from the Fife Elite Football Academy (which will close its doors at the end of 2021), the Pars have already applied for the relevant Scottish FA permissions to strike out on their own.

It is hoped the Dunfermline academy will be up and running by next year.

One would expect fans to be intrigued by the current timeframe of the project, as well as the planned structure and age groups within.

What is the plan for life after Ross McArthur?

Chairman Ross McArthur will step down at the end of the current campaign, having overseen a stellar body of work since helping Dunfermline rise from the embers of administration in 2013.

Given McArthur is steeped in every aspect of the day-to-day business of the football club, working tirelessly for the cause, filling his shoes will be no mean feat.

And while it is the early stages of succession planning — and perhaps little can be said at the moment — the top table can expect a question or two regarding what comes next.

Will a member of DAFC Fussball GmbH take the helm? Could a legacy director — someone in place prior to the takeover — ascend to the role? Will the Pars look to an external CEO and/or chairperson?

Community links?

Upon their unveiling to the media, Damir Keretic and Thomas Meggle both cited the example of St Pauli when considering how to bring Dunfermline closer to its community and supporters.

Naturally, the limitations of Covid — allied with a disappointing start to the season on the pitch — rather hamstrung attempts to foster that immediate rapport with the Pars faithful.

However, Wednesday’s meeting is a huge step in the right direction, with supporters able to get a feel for Teller.

The growing influence — including vibrant displays — of the youthful, boisterous Section North-West fans has also been a positive step in recent weeks.

The panel can expect questions regarding what further substance is behind their promise to ‘involve all the people’.

What went wrong?

The appointment of John Hughes has brought immediate success in winning matches, ascending from the foot of the table and raising spirits around East End Park.

There is a desire — indeed, a necessity — to move on from the Peter Grant reign.

However, there may still be questions regarding the hiring of Grant, who failed to win a league match in his 156 days in charge.

Grant was headhunted, with Dunfermline neglecting to interview any other candidates. His services were also retained far longer than many fans would have liked.

Allied with a club statement which riled many in October, explanations could be sought.

Will John Hughes be backed in January?

With directors sitting alongside John Hughes, there will be a natural curiosity regarding plans for the squad.

Grant utilised the club’s summer budget by bringing in 10 new signings, with a hit-and-miss — at best — success rate.

Will Hughes be afforded funds to shape the squad in his own image during the winter transfer window? And what areas does he feel must be strengthened?