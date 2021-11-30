M90: Emergency services called to two-vehicle Perthshire crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the M90 in Perthshire on Tuesday.

The vehicles reportedly collided on the southbound lane before the Bridge of Earn slip road.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash just after 3.20pm. It was cleared by 5pm.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries and both drivers will be reported for road traffic offences.

M90 restricted after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

All lanes were restricted between Junctions 10 and 9 for over an hour while the scene was cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound between J10 and J9 around 3.15pm on Tuesday November 30.

“No-one was injured and both drivers will be reported for road traffic offences.”