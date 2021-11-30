Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M90: Emergency services called to two-vehicle Perthshire crash

By Katy Scott
November 30 2021, 4.28pm Updated: November 30 2021, 5.11pm
The vehicles collided just before the Bridge of Earn slip road on the southbound lane.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the M90 in Perthshire on Tuesday.

The vehicles reportedly collided on the southbound lane before the Bridge of Earn slip road.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash just after 3.20pm. It was cleared by 5pm.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries and both drivers will be reported for road traffic offences.

M90 restricted after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

All lanes were restricted between Junctions 10 and 9 for over an hour while the scene was cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 southbound between J10 and J9 around 3.15pm on Tuesday November 30.

“No-one was injured and both drivers will be reported for road traffic offences.”

