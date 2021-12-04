Where’s Santa? Hundreds of Santas turn out for Perth Santa Dash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Despite the wintry weather, around 400 ‘Santas’ took to the streets of Perth today during the Perth Santa dash.

Spurred on by the Perth and Kinross Pipe Band, runners dressed in Santa costumes braved the weather to run the 5k route through the city centre and finishing on the North Inch.

Some runners had come from as far afield as Oban, Inverness and Glasgow to join the fun.

Photographer, Kenny Smith, was in Perth to capture the event.