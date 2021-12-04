Where’s Santa? Hundreds of Santas turn out for Perth Santa Dash By Gemma Bibby December 4 2021, 5.40pm Updated: December 5 2021, 1.44pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Despite the wintry weather, around 400 ‘Santas’ took to the streets of Perth today during the Perth Santa dash. Spurred on by the Perth and Kinross Pipe Band, runners dressed in Santa costumes braved the weather to run the 5k route through the city centre and finishing on the North Inch. Some runners had come from as far afield as Oban, Inverness and Glasgow to join the fun. Photographer, Kenny Smith, was in Perth to capture the event. The McAndrew sisters entertain the runners as they prepared for the dash. The McAndrew sisters entertain the crowds. The Forsyth and the Doughty-Godchaux family who travelled from Oban to participate. Charlie Wotherspoon, mum Karen and Lauren Murray from Scone ahead of the dash. The McCourt family from Inverness met the Shields family from Glasgow for the run. Members of the Perth & Kinross Pipe Band get into he spirit of the event and join in with the dressing up. A member of the Perth & Kinross Pipe Band looking festive in his Christmas tree hat. Bella the whippet joins in with the fun. The runners warm up before the dash. A runner wearing a festive tinsel scarf warms up prior to the run. Stretching before the run. Runners dance and jig around to warm up before the run. Ladies of Perth & Kinross Council before the dash A passerby joins in with the runners as they warm up before the dash Some runners even brave wearing shorts! And they’re off! Members of the Perth & Kinross Pipe Band Tinsel-decorated scooters zoom by. Some beards drop as the runners get going. Smiles and determination. An interesting choice of hat for the Perth and Kinross pipe band drummer. Hundreds turned out despite the winter conditions. A runner wearing a Christmas jumper and lights joins the fun. Carol Mowbry with whippet Bella out on the route. Runners push on through the rain. A thumbs up en route. Fancy Christmas leggings. Runners braving the cold and wet. Cheerful thumbs up despite the wintry conditions. Even one of Santa’s elves joined in. Runners looking wet push on to the end. Santa happy to be running! One tough lady runs with a pushchair as another looks on wishing she was in it! Wet and soggy Santas still manage a smile. Grit and determination from these Santas. Runners keep pushing on towards the finish. This dog looks less than impressed than the owner. Smiles near the end. Santas happy in the rain! Keep going, you’re almost there. One Santa hitches a lift on a reindeer. One little Santa takes to two wheels. Buggy-pushing Santa happy to be near the end. One seriously determined Santa! An amazing beard! A runner enjoys the dash. One Santa waves as she runs past. Beards make it hard to see! Thumbs up from two happy Santa lads. The Grinch with his medal for finishing. He wished everyone a very miserable Christmas! Philip Edwards with daughter Aimie and nephew Rueben at the end of the dash with their medals. More from The Courier You better watch out! 40 of the best pictures from Dundee’s Santa dash Santas gather across the UK for festive charity runs Where to exercise safely: Fitness sessions to try after dark in Tayside Tuesday court round-up — Boredom and ‘knocking c***s out’