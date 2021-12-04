14-year-old charged with vandalism at Perthshire primary school

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 14 year-old has been charged with vandalism at a Perthshire primary school.

The charges follow recent incidents at Stanley Primary School that saw tiles smashed and walls covered in graffiti.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have again received a number of reports relating to incidents of vandalism at Stanley Primary School recently.

“The most notable of these comes from November 20 when the school was entered and vandalised, with ceiling tiles and fittings smashed, and walls covered in graffiti.

“The next day, another incident there led to a 14 year old boy being traced and charged with vandalism.”

“Sergeant James Longden from Pitlochry Police Office said: “Along with Perth and Kinross Council Community Wardens, we are continuing to give the area added attention with extra patrols.

“The local community have been assisting us by contacting us and notifying us of any suspicious activity, and we are grateful for their assistance and ask for it to continue.

“We would also like to ask parents to be aware of what their children are doing, who they are with, and the places they are going to in the evenings.

“Anyone who is identified as being responsible for these acts will be charged and dealt with appropriately. If anyone has any information regarding anti-social incidents in the area, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can also email us through the Contact Us form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us or information can be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”