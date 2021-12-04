Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
14-year-old charged with vandalism at Perthshire primary school

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 4 2021, 5.15pm Updated: December 5 2021, 10.40am
Stanley Primary School
Stanley Primary School

A 14 year-old has been charged with vandalism at a Perthshire primary school.

The charges follow recent incidents at Stanley Primary School that saw tiles smashed and walls covered in graffiti.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have again received a number of reports relating to incidents of vandalism at Stanley Primary School recently.

“The most notable of these comes from  November 20 when the school was entered and vandalised, with ceiling tiles and fittings smashed, and walls covered in graffiti.

Vandalism

“The next day, another incident there led to a 14 year old boy being traced and charged with vandalism.”

“Sergeant James Longden from Pitlochry Police Office said: “Along with Perth and Kinross Council Community Wardens, we are continuing to give the area added attention with extra patrols.

“The local community have been assisting us by contacting us and notifying us of any suspicious activity, and we are grateful for their assistance and ask for it to continue.

“We would also like to ask parents to be aware of what their children are doing, who they are with, and the places they are going to in the evenings.

“Anyone who is identified as being responsible for these acts will be charged and dealt with appropriately. If anyone has any information regarding anti-social incidents in the area, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can also email us through the Contact Us form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us or information can be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

