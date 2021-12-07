Warning as bogus council workers target Perthshire home

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents are being urged to be on their guard after workers claiming to be from Perth and Kinross Council targeted a rural home.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Thursday, when two men wearing high-vis vests and claiming to be from the council’s safer communities team called at a house in Meiklour.

The men made enquiries about electricity and neighbouring residents before being asked to leave.

Men claimed to be council workers

The cold call raised suspicions with resident William Davidson, who called the local authority the next morning to check.

The council informed Mr Davidson that it had no officers working in the area that day.

Mr Davidson said: “My wife, who answered the door immediately, sensed that there was something suspicious, as we never normally get cold callers as we are so remote.

“We live at the end of a half-mile farm track so to get the call was extremely unusual in the first place.

It’s very concerning as there are many rural and remote locations and many elderly people who may be a target.” Resident William Davidson

“The two men were wearing yellow hi-vis vests and when asked claimed to be from the council’s safer communities team.

“I called Perth and Kinross Council the next morning to check if it had been their staff and they said it was not.

“It’s very concerning as there are many rural and remote locations and many elderly people who may be a target.

“They also asked about elderly residents which is a worry.”

Public urged to be on their guard

Mr Davidson says he has since reported the incident to Police Scotland.

And he is warning others living in remote parts, or who may have loved ones in the area, to remain vigilant.

He added: “Thankfully nothing came of this but I’d urge others to keep on their guard for other similar bogus calls.

“These types of bogus callers can often be very convincing.”

It comes as one expert has warned of scammers taking advantage of Storm Arwen and uncertainty around the Omicron Covid variant to target people.

‘Check ID or contact the company’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Perth and Kinross community wardens were in the Meikleour area last week carrying out welfare checks on residents following the power cuts.

“Our community wardens wear red jackets and will present ID to prove they work for the council if asked.

“We would always advise that residents checks the ID of anyone who knocks on their door claiming they represent an organisation, and if you remain unsure, close the door and contact the company in question for confirmation.”