Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 22, in critical condition after Perthshire crash

By Emma Crichton
December 7 2021, 8.47am Updated: December 7 2021, 1.05pm
This section of the A85 near Methven was closed after a crash on Monday night

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision on a road in Perthshire on Monday evening.

The A85 was closed in both directions overnight at Methven, a few miles outside of Perth.

The road was blocked at the Tibbermore junction just before 10pm on Monday night.

It remained closed until 7.30 on Tuesday morning.

Police say a 22-year-old man is in a critical condition in Ninewells Hospital. An 18-year-old man has also been taken to hospital, where he is described as stable.

At about 9.30pm, police were called to the incident which involved a Vauxhall Astra, containing two adult males, and a Honda Jazz, containing an adult female and a child. An ambulance also attended.

The 22-year-old driver of the Vauxhall and his 18-year-old male passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

The 22-year-old’s condition has been described by hospital staff as critical. The 18-year-old is described as stable.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Honda and her seven-year-old female passenger were also taken to Ninewells Hospital to be checked over.

Witness appeal

Sergeant John Learmonth from Perth road policing department said: “Our investigation into this collision is continuing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information, to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone driving on this road at the time of the crash or just before it took place who has dash-cam footage to speak to officers as this may assist our enquiry.”

The road was closed while investigations were under way.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was cleared at 7.40am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers in Perth on 101 quoting reference 3335 of December 6.