When will my bins be collected and when can I recycle at Christmas?

Councils across Tayside and Fife have announced their bin collection and recycling plans for Christmas and New Year.

Some changes are being made over the festive period as certain local authority services temporarily shut down.

But there are fewer alterations than in previous years with Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2 all falling on weekends.

Perth and Kinross Christmas bin collection

Across Perthshire, all nine recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Green (general waste) or blue (recycled waste) bin

Households scheduled to have their green or blue bins emptied on December 25 and January 1 will instead have them emptied a day earlier, on December 24 and December 31.

Planned collections of green and blue bins on December 26 and January 2 will be pushed back a day to December 27 and January 3.

Brown bin (food and garden waste)

There will be no brown bin collections after December 23 and the service will return to normal from January 7.

Special uplifts

This service for collecting individual items at the request of householders will stop on December 23 and resume on January 4.

Excess waste

Perth & Kinross council has reminded locals that it does not collect excess waste which does not fit into a wheelie bin.

It says all waste should be presented for collection, inside a bin with the lid closed, by 7.30am on the day.

Meanwhile real Christmas trees can be chopped up and added to a compost bin or brown bin, or taken to a recycling centre – but will not be lifted if left at the kerbside.

Fife Christmas bin collection

All recycling centres in Fife will be closed December 25 and 26, and January 1 and 2.

Residents can check the opening dates and times for individual recycling centre on the Fife Council website.

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on December 25 and 26 will be emptied on December 27 and 28, and those to be emptied on January 1 and 2 will instead be emptied on January 3 and 4.

However the local authority says there will be no changes to household bin collections over Christmas and New Year.

Residents are being asked to present their bins by 6am on the scheduled collection dates, and no excess waste is allowed.

Bins are collected on the following schedule for most homes – with an online bin calendar available for residents:

Grey bin (paper and cardboard) – every four weeks

Green bin (plastic and cans) – every four weeks

Brown bin (food and garden waste) – every four weeks in winter

Blue bin (landfill waste) – every two weeks

A different schedule is in place for some rural properties.

Dundee Christmas bin collection

The recycling centres at Riverside and Baldovie will be closed on the Christmas and New Year weekends.

The centres will be open from 9am until 4.15pm on all other days with last entry at 4pm.

Dundee bin collections will go ahead as normal due to the holidays falling on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dundee’s waste collection schedule is as follows:

Grey bin (general waste) – every two weeks

Blue bin (paper, card) – every four weeks

Burgundy bin (plastics, metal and cartons) – every three weeks

Food waste – weekly

The individual days for collections depend on where you live.

Glass can be taken to local recycling points.

No garden waste is collected from homes in December, January or February – and side waste is no longer being collected from most properties.

Angus Christmas bin collection

There will be no change to the bin collection schedule in Angus as a result of Christmas and New Year falling on the weekends.

Collection days differ depending on the address but the collection schedule is as follows:

Purple bin (general waste) – every two weeks

Grey bin (recycling) – every two weeks

Brown caddy (food waste) – every week

Garden waste is not collected throughout December and January.

The county’s recycling centres will follow a similar schedule to those elsewhere in Tayside and Fife – closing on December 25-26 and January 1-2, but opening as normal otherwise.