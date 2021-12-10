Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple to spend millions on luxury spa development at Kirkcaldy hotel

By Rob McLaren
December 10 2021, 7.22am Updated: December 10 2021, 9.54am
Margaret and Colin Smart, owners of Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Dean Park Hotel.
Plans for a multi-million pound luxury spa development in Fife have been revealed.

Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy plans to spend millions and create 50 jobs with the project.

The spa, which will be linked to the hotel, will include eight treatment rooms.

The development will include hair and beauty facilities, sauna, showers, ice room, café, members lounge, champagne bar, gym with studio, jacuzzi and 25 metre swimming pool.

The luxury spa is the latest in a series of investments made at the hotel since it was bought by Margaret and Colin Smart in 2019.

The husband and wife pair also own Kingdom Homes, which operates 12 care homes in Fife.

Since buying the hotel they have upgraded all of the existing bedrooms and improved the infrastructure and grounds.

They have also started work on a 12-bedroom extension.

Dean Park Hotel investments

Mr Smart said owning a hotel had been a long-held dream.

He said: “It’s been a challenging time with Covid but we love operating the hotel and seeing it become one of the market leaders in the area.

“We’ve invested not just in the hotel but in people as well. We now have 70 staff.

“The spa development is the next step – it will turn us into a destination hotel.

“It will be high end and a multi-million pound investment.

“The aim is for it to be one of the best in Scotland if not the UK.”

The couple have been encouraged by the 75 wedding bookings at the hotel next year.

A lack of local spa provision also gives them confident in the venture.

“It will be something really positive for Kirkcaldy and create in the  region of 50 jobs,” Mr Smart adds.

“Our customers are all very excited about the prospect of the spa.

“We are investing in bringing the best facilities to our local community.”

Timetable hopes for spa plans

Dean Park Hotel hopes to win planning permission in Spring 2022.

The spa development will then take 12 to 15 months to complete.

A public consultation evening will take place from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday at the hotel.

People attending will be able to see a computer generated model of how the extension will look.

Architect Stewart Davidson and Margaret and Colin Smith will be at the event.