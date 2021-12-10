Couple to spend millions on luxury spa development at Kirkcaldy hotel

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans for a multi-million pound luxury spa development in Fife have been revealed.

Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy plans to spend millions and create 50 jobs with the project.

The spa, which will be linked to the hotel, will include eight treatment rooms.

The development will include hair and beauty facilities, sauna, showers, ice room, café, members lounge, champagne bar, gym with studio, jacuzzi and 25 metre swimming pool.

The luxury spa is the latest in a series of investments made at the hotel since it was bought by Margaret and Colin Smart in 2019.

The husband and wife pair also own Kingdom Homes, which operates 12 care homes in Fife.

Since buying the hotel they have upgraded all of the existing bedrooms and improved the infrastructure and grounds.

They have also started work on a 12-bedroom extension.

Dean Park Hotel investments

Mr Smart said owning a hotel had been a long-held dream.

He said: “It’s been a challenging time with Covid but we love operating the hotel and seeing it become one of the market leaders in the area.

“We’ve invested not just in the hotel but in people as well. We now have 70 staff.

“The spa development is the next step – it will turn us into a destination hotel.

“It will be high end and a multi-million pound investment.

“The aim is for it to be one of the best in Scotland if not the UK.”

The couple have been encouraged by the 75 wedding bookings at the hotel next year.

A lack of local spa provision also gives them confident in the venture.

“It will be something really positive for Kirkcaldy and create in the region of 50 jobs,” Mr Smart adds.

“Our customers are all very excited about the prospect of the spa.

“We are investing in bringing the best facilities to our local community.”

Timetable hopes for spa plans

Dean Park Hotel hopes to win planning permission in Spring 2022.

The spa development will then take 12 to 15 months to complete.

A public consultation evening will take place from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday at the hotel.

People attending will be able to see a computer generated model of how the extension will look.

Architect Stewart Davidson and Margaret and Colin Smith will be at the event.