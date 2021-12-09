How you can influence Perth and Kinross Council’s spending plans

An error occurred. Please try again.

People living in Perth and Kinross are being given the chance to influence the council’s spending plans next year.

Residents are being called on to complete a survey on the local authority’s budget for the next financial year.

The council says responses will help inform its budget-setting discussions when councillors meet in early 2022.

The survey is open until December 19 and is available on the council’s website. It asks people to identify the most important issues for the area and for them.

Murray Lyle, council leader, said: “Around 70% of the funding we receive can only be used for specific purposes.

“That means we have to make harder and harder decisions about where to spend the rest of our budget.

“We continue to face growing demands to support communities, businesses and visitors in vital ways through the challenges of the pandemic.”

“We are also looking ahead to what comes next, how we will change the way we work with communities and partners to develop local solutions and opportunities through the Perth and Kinross offer.

“We need you to tell us what is most important to you. What are the issues that you believe we should be focusing on?

“By taking just a few minutes to complete this survey, you will be helping to shape the future direction of how the council works for you and your community.”