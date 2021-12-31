Perth man, 80, stuck at home as mobility scooter stolen at Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

An 80-year-old Perth man has been left stuck in his home after his mobility scooter was stolen at Christmas.

Fred Elliott, from Perth – who was once commended by police for tackling a mugger – discovered the vehicle was missing on Monday.

But he believes it may have been taken as early as Christmas Eve after neighbours noticed it had gone missing.

The pensioner, who suffers from arthritis in both hips and his back, as well as fluid retention in his legs, says he is unable to go places without it.

‘This has left me completely stuck’

He told The Courier: “This has left me completely stuck here.

“I don’t have a car any longer and family members who would normally take me out are stuck at home with Covid.”

Fred kept the red Greenpower Flygo 800 scooter – which he only bought in June for £1,600 – locked under a tarpaulin outside his sheltered housing on Strathmore Street.

He regularly used it to travel to Asda on Dunkeld Road and for trips into town.

He said: “It would seem the thieves knew what they were looking for and probably used a van to take it away.

“I think it’s unlikely it’s in Perth any longer and that the thieves will try to sell it on elsewhere.

“I would love to think I would get it back but that’s probably unlikely.”

But Fred insists he is “not going to let this get me down”.

He continued: “It is an inconvenience and it has stymied me for getting out and about.

‘I call it my Harley Davidson’

“I can do my shopping online until I get something else sorted but it’s the being stuck at home bit I don’t like.

“My mobility scooter gets me out and about and seeing people – that’s the main thing.

“I call it my Harley Davidson.

“I always try to remain cheerful and to make the most of any situation, no matter how bad it is.

“This will get sorted eventually and hopefully I’ll be back on the road soon.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Perth are investigating following the theft of a mobility scooter from outside an address on Strathmore Street.

“The incident was reported to officers on Tuesday December 28, and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Fred helped catch London mugger

Fred has also revealed how, in 2006, while working as a maintenance man in London, he helped police to catch a mugger.

He was working on flats in Kensington when he heard a woman shouting for help.

He said: “I was fit in those days and ran to see what was going on. A woman was being mugged.

“I managed to put my foot out and trip up the mugger. He still managed to get away but I had slowed him down enough for the police to quickly catch up with him and apprehend him.”

Fred was later commended for his actions at a ceremony.