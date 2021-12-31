Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Perth man, 80, stuck at home as mobility scooter stolen at Christmas

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 31 2021, 9.05am Updated: December 31 2021, 10.03am
Fred Elliott has been left stranded at home after the theft of his mobility scooter.
An 80-year-old Perth man has been left stuck in his home after his mobility scooter was stolen at Christmas.

Fred Elliott, from Perth – who was once commended by police for tackling a mugger – discovered the vehicle was missing on Monday.

But he believes it may have been taken as early as Christmas Eve after neighbours noticed it had gone missing.

The pensioner, who suffers from arthritis in both hips and his back, as well as fluid retention in his legs, says he is unable to go places without it.

‘This has left me completely stuck’

He told The Courier: “This has left me completely stuck here.

“I don’t have a car any longer and family members who would normally take me out are stuck at home with Covid.”

Fred kept the red Greenpower Flygo 800 scooter – which he only bought in June for £1,600 – locked under a tarpaulin outside his sheltered housing on Strathmore Street.

He regularly used it to travel to Asda on Dunkeld Road and for trips into town.

Fred kept his scooter under a tarpaulin at his Perth home.

He said: “It would seem the thieves knew what they were looking for and probably used a van to take it away.

“I think it’s unlikely it’s in Perth any longer and that the thieves will try to sell it on elsewhere.

“I would love to think I would get it back but that’s probably unlikely.”

But Fred insists he is “not going to let this get me down”.

He continued: “It is an inconvenience and it has stymied me for getting out and about.

‘I call it my Harley Davidson’

“I can do my shopping online until I get something else sorted but it’s the being stuck at home bit I don’t like.

“My mobility scooter gets me out and about and seeing people – that’s the main thing.

“I call it my Harley Davidson.

“I always try to remain cheerful and to make the most of any situation, no matter how bad it is.

“This will get sorted eventually and hopefully I’ll be back on the road soon.”

Fred with a picture of the stolen mobility scooter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Perth are investigating following the theft of a mobility scooter from outside an address on Strathmore Street.

“The incident was reported to officers on Tuesday December 28, and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Fred helped catch London mugger

Fred has also revealed how, in 2006, while working as a maintenance man in London, he helped police to catch a mugger.

He was working on flats in Kensington when he heard a woman shouting for help.

He said: “I was fit in those days and ran to see what was going on. A woman was being mugged.

“I managed to put my foot out and trip up the mugger. He still managed to get away but I had slowed him down enough for the police to quickly catch up with him and apprehend him.”

Fred was later commended for his actions at a ceremony.

